'It's always such a joy to be able to help people understand where things come from,' White Violet Center hosts tour of the woods

Visitors came to the White Violet Center at Saint Mary-Of-The-Woods Sunday afternoon to learn more about sustainable farming. They also got the chance to tour the woods, visit the animals and ask any questions.

Posted: May. 19, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- A local organization is working to make sure people at home know where their food comes from.

There was a farm tour at the White Violet Center at Saint Mary-Of-The-Woods Sunday afternoon.

Guests had the chance to tour the woods, visit the animals and ask any questions.

Organizers said it's also a way to teach people about sustainable farming.

"Sometimes kids and even adults have really fascinating questions. You know, do green eggs come from green chickens? for instance. We get really good questions, and it's always such a joy to be able to help people understand where things come from and what makes them so good," said Lorrie Heber, Director at the White Violet Center.

Heber said there were about 35 guests at the event.

If you missed the tour and are interested in another chance to tour the woods, you can contact the Sisters of Providence directly for more information.

