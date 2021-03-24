White House allows press into HHS immigration facility but not one spotlighted by congressmen for crowded conditions

(CNN) -- A group of White House officials and members of Congress will tour a facility holding unaccompanied migrant children in Texas on Wednesday and a news camera will be allowed inside, the White House said in a statement. The facility is different than the one seen in images released by a congressman last week highlighting crowded conditions.

The White House has been under mounting pressure to give journalists access inside facilities housing migrant children as the number of unaccompanied children in custody has ballooned in recent weeks.

The delegation will visit a Department of Health and Human Services influx facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas, and one network pooled camera will be allowed inside during the visit, the White House said.

The facility is an example of the types of shelters the administration has been scrambling to find to accommodate children. These facilities are equipped to provide medical services, sleeping quarters, and other support. But amid Covid-19 constraints, there's not been enough shelter space to house the growing number of arrivals, resulting in children staying in Border Patrol facilities, akin to jail-like conditions, for prolonged periods of time.

The Biden administration has yet to let news cameras inside US Customs and Border Protection facilities where children have been detained, on average, for longer than the 72 hours allowed under law, though CBP released government footage of one of those facilities earlier this week.

The Carrizo Springs facility was initially opened under the Trump administration in 2019 to house a surge of unaccompanied minors coming across the border. It is intended to shelter minors, unlike Border Patrol facilities.

The facility is available for children ages 13 to 17, according to HHS. Since opening, 1,026 children have been placed at the shelter and 216 children have been discharged, the department says. There are currently 810 male minors at the site.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently led a bipartisan delegation of senators to El Paso, Texas, to tour facilities and reporters were not allowed to accompany them. The Department of Homeland Security said the trip was closed to journalists because of privacy and Covid-19 precautions.

The Biden administration is scrambling to accommodate a surge in unaccompanied minors arriving at the US-Mexico border that has overwhelmed and strained government resources. There are more than 16,000 unaccompanied children in US custody, including around 4,800 in CBP custody and 11,300 in HHS custody.

As of Sunday, more than 800 unaccompanied migrant children have been in Border Patrol custody for more than 10 days, according to documents reviewed by CNN. Federal law requires unaccompanied children to be turned over within 72 hours to HHS, which oversees a shelter network designed to house minors, but amid constraints related to the pandemic, children are staying in custody for longer than the 72-hour limit.

Senior Biden administration officials traveled on Monday to Mexico to discuss managing migration with government officials.

Roberta Jacobson, the Biden administration's coordinator for the southern border, Juan Gonzalez, the National Security Council's senior director for the Western Hemisphere, and State Department's Northern Triangle special envoy Ricardo Zúñiga are on the trip. Gonzalez and Zúñiga are also traveling to Guatemala to hold meetings after the Mexico trip.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.