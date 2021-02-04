"White Flag Program" aimed to help the homeless during extreme cold weather events

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI-TV) - Temperatures will be cold over the next few days, and it's tough on our neighbors who don't have a home. There's information you can share with them.

The Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley Region 7 is offering help to those who don't have a way to stay warm during extreme cold events.

Reach Services in partnership with the HCWV is offering shelter at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church at 215 N. 7th street in downtown Terre Haute.

As of Thursday evening, the doors will open at 5:00 PM Mon. February 8th to 8:00 AM Tues., February 9th, and through the rest of the week.

Evening meals and breakfasts will be provided as well as certain hygiene items that may be needed.

If you have any questions or need more information, call Reach Services at 812.232.6305.

For transportation services to the warming center, call Jesica with Reach Services at 812.269.5423 or call Travis with Reach services at 812.546.1458.