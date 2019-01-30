Clear
Unsung heroes: ISU's Facilities Management staff hard at work as students have the day off

Wednesday is the first time in about five years Indiana State University has closed due to winter weather.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 3:06 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 3:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday is the first time in about five years Indiana State University has closed due to winter weather.

That doesn't mean everyone on campus gets a break.

Some of the Facilities Management employees continue to work around the clock, despite the weather. 

Some of them are in charge of making sure the central heating plant works without problems.

They have testing and inspections daily.

These routine checks help make sure things operate as planned on days like this.

Management said it is all about student and staff safety.

"Basically if we had a problem at the plant it would affect every building on campus. Which in turn can cause a lot of problems...freezing and burst pipes and folks that are cold," Jim Jensen said. “The good quality staff and training and policies and procedures we haven place make this plant reliable on a day like today when it’s nine below and the campus is closed.”

The plant generates steam.

It's used for heat and cooking at nearly 70 buildings on campus.

