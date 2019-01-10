Clear

While HIV numbers stay the same, it is much more manageable

Around 500 Hoosiers every year are infected with HIV.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 5:46 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Around 500 Hoosiers every year are infected with HIV.

Those numbers have stayed consistent since the 1980s.

However, what has evolved over the years are the number of deaths tied to the virus.

Now, health experts say it is a much more manageable disease.

With advanced treatment and services available, officials say to expect the number of those being infected to decline.

On Thursday, Positive Link hosted nearly 40 organizations at Clabber Girl to discuss the continuum of HIV care.

To learn more about the Community Action Group of Vigo County click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Have a medical issue? Relying on the internet could cost you your life

Image

Celebrating 110 years

Image

The Terre Haute Main Street Tour

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Making it up as she goes

Image

The Jet Stream

Image

Winter is here, Kevin talks weekend snow

Image

Happy 100th Birthday to Rosella Parks

Image

Crawford County Tax Cap

Image

Marshall Lion Statues

Image

Help with AIDS treatment in Indiana

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community