While HIV numbers stay the same, it is much more manageable

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Around 500 Hoosiers every year are infected with HIV.

Those numbers have stayed consistent since the 1980s.

However, what has evolved over the years are the number of deaths tied to the virus.

Now, health experts say it is a much more manageable disease.

With advanced treatment and services available, officials say to expect the number of those being infected to decline.

On Thursday, Positive Link hosted nearly 40 organizations at Clabber Girl to discuss the continuum of HIV care.

