While Girl Scouts are learning more about the elections process, they are working to get you to vote

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Girl Scouts want you to vote this November.

The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is providing the 'I promised a Girl Scout I would vote' curriculum this year.

Girl Scouts can complete the curriculum and earn a patch.

This is for September and October.

The goal is to help girls of all ages understand the election process, all while trying to get community members to vote.

The Girl Scouts organization says this program will look a little different than in previous years.

"It's all completely virtual this year so girls won't have to be out and about, or do anything. So it's completely safe. And it will all be online," Katie Dawson, the Communication Manager for the Girl Scouts said.

The organization has been partnering with Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson's office since 2015.