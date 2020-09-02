Clear

While Covid-19 cases spike among children, Fauci says colleges shouldn't send infected students home

New Covid-19 hot spots keep popping up across the US, with worrying trends in the Midwest and at colleges nationwide.

Posted: Sep 2, 2020 2:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- New Covid-19 hot spots keep popping up across the US, with worrying trends in the Midwest and at colleges nationwide.

More than 25,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported from colleges and universities in 37 states, according to a CNN tally through Wednesday.

But it's not just college students getting more infections. The number of new cases among children has jumped 17% in two weeks, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

While Covid-19 deaths are rare among children and young adults, many young people are suffering long-term effects from the disease. And even those without symptoms can easily spread coronavirus to others.

That's why colleges and universities shouldn't send infected students home, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"Keep them at the university in a place that's sequestered enough from the other students. But don't have them go home, because they could be spreading it in their home state," Fauci told NBC's "Today" show in an interview aired Wednesday.

Campuses shouldn't shut down after an outbreak because it would scatter and spread the virus further, Fauci said. "It's the worst thing you could do," he said.

70,000 new child cases in 2 weeks
From the beginning of this pandemic through August 27, more than 476,000 children have been infected, according to the report from the AAP and the hospitals group.

Children at that time represented 9.5% of all coronavirus cases, up from 9.3% a week earlier, the report said.

And from August 13 through August 27, 70,330 new child cases were reported, it said. That's a 17% increase in child cases over two weeks.

Nationwide, more than 6 million people in the US have been infected with the coronavirus, and more than 184,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Trouble in the Midwest
No Midwestern state has seen a drop in new cases this past week compared with the previous week, according to data Wednesday morning from Johns Hopkins University.

Iowa and South Dakota are two of the six states across the country that have seen at least a 50% increase in new cases this past week.

Track the virus in your state and nationwide

In Iowa, "the uptick in people is from a younger cohort of people," said Dr. Ravi Vemuri, an infectious disease specialist at MercyOne medical center.

In Iowa City, home of the University of Iowa, Mayor Bruce Teague said the return of college students helped fuel the spread.

"We have a 30% positivity rate just within a 24-hour period," Teague told CNN on Wednesday. "So we have some major concerns that we must address. We've got to get a little bit ahead of the game because we're definitely looking in the rearview mirror and trying to catch up. And our efforts are not totally where they need to be."

Teague issued a face-mask mandate for Iowa City back in July, but the state has not followed suit -- despite a dire report from the White House coronavirus task force.

The report, dated Sunday, said Iowa is in the "red zone" with the highest rate of cases in the US, which increased 77.4% from the previous week. It also said Iowa had the fifth-highest test positivity rate in the country.

The task force called for a mask mandate, the closure of bars and a plan from universities as the pandemic intensifies in the Midwest.

The White House task force releases state-by-state reports each week to governors' offices, but has declined to make them publicly available. CNN obtained the Iowa record, first reported by the Des Moines Register, from the state Department of Public Health.

Symptoms can last much longer than expected
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said most people who tested positive for Covid-19 can return to work or school 10 days after the onset of symptoms, unless the illness requires hospitalization.

But new research suggest the virus and its symptoms are often nowhere near finished by that benchmark.

Patients might need to wait over a month before being retested to know whether they have cleared the virus, according to research published Tuesday in the British Medical Journal.

The study also suggests about 1 in 5 negative test results are actually false negatives, meaning many infected people are still spreading the virus without knowing it after testing negative.

And even after testing negative, many patients have said their symptoms last months longer. Such symptoms include brain fog, body aches, mood problems and the loss of smell.

"We think that this long-term damage may in part be due to vascular damage -- kind of a footprint that the virus leaves even when it's gone from the body," said Dr. William Li, president and medical director of the nonprofit Angiogenesis Foundation.

Researchers have found the virus damaging blood vessels that connect the entire body, Li said. It isn't clear when "long haul" patients will be back to the lives they had before, he added.

$5 tests are expected this month
An insufficient number of tests -- combined with dayslong waits to get results -- has been a major roadblock to controlling Covid-19 in the US, health experts have said. But this month, $5 rapid tests will be distributed to states, said Adm. Brett Giroir, the head of US Covid-19 testing efforts.

The nasal swab antigen test does not require an instrument to read it and comes with a free smartphone app so the health care provider can record the test results and automatically send it to public health systems.

Giroir said 48 million tests a month will be available to the US.

Testing availability and speed has improved in the US, particularly since the disastrous spring delays. Giroir said 91.9% of results from major referral labs -- which perform about half the tests in the US -- were completed within three days. The mean turnaround time in August for large referral labs was 2.27 days.

But that 2.27-day average wait time means infected people can infect others unknowingly -- especially if they're asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic. Public health officials and lab industry experts have repeatedly asked the federal government to take a stronger leadership role in coordinating testing supplies.

Coronavirus found in university sewage system
Officials at the Utah State University have issued mandatory testing and quarantine for 287 students across four residence halls after they found elevated amounts of the virus in sewage samples.

The mandatory quarantine is effective immediately and will continue until the test results are returned. USU has also activated a Covid Care Team to arrange for resources to assist the affected students, including meal deliveries.

"This testing isn't new to Utah, it started shortly after the pandemic began and has been successful in monitoring the spread of the disease," said Amanda DeRito, a director with the university.

"The benefit of testing the water is that we get a snapshot into what is happening on campus and can quarantine even before a student becomes symptomatic. It is also less invasive."

States go in opposite directions with reopening
Some state and local officials are toughening measures to control the virus while others are moving forward with reopening.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has extended a state of emergency to November 3.

"When I last extended the COVID-19 state of emergency in June, I told Oregonians that we were at a crossroads: we could work together to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon, or we could watch infections and hospitalizations spike," Brown said in a statement.

"Until there is an effective vaccine for COVID-19, this disease can spread like wildfire if we let our guard down."

But elsewhere, officials are relaxing measures.

San Francisco officials announced the city would move to Phase 2, which would allow hair salons, nail salons, massage parlors and gyms to resume outdoors in the coming days. More entertainment sites and houses of worship will be able to open with limitations in the coming weeks.

And North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Phase 2.5 of its reopening will start Friday, which will increase maximum gatherings to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors. Playgrounds will be opened, along with museums and aquariums at limited capacity.

"We're encouraged to see North Carolina holding steady on most and decreasing on some of our key data metrics," Cooper said. "Because of our stable numbers, today we're ready to take a careful step forward."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Scattered Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The death of Chadwick Boseman sparks a new conversation on Colon cancer awareness

Image

Voting center poll workers are in high demand

Image

Wednesday: A few scattered thundershowers possible. High: 83°

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

South Knox-Vin Rivet volleyball

Image

Barr-Reeve/Evan Memorial volleyball

Image

South Vermillion football

Image

Ride for Ryves set for later this month

Image

Blind Sports Broadcaster promotes project to help those with disabilities achieve their dreams

Image

Vigo County YMCA offers two new programs to help families with remote learning

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 238216

Reported Deaths: 8273
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1269925065
DuPage14679534
Lake14639467
Will11619360
Kane11285313
St. Clair5347170
Winnebago4278147
Madison4102100
McHenry3881115
Champaign249820
Peoria241440
Kankakee225671
Rock Island222857
McLean186916
Sangamon180439
Unassigned1779209
Kendall166023
LaSalle127348
DeKalb112736
Tazewell110910
Macon98827
Coles98622
Jackson95122
Williamson92713
Boone87323
Adams7868
Randolph7487
Clinton74017
Effingham5491
Whiteside51119
Morgan49520
Grundy4835
Ogle4835
Henry4681
Jefferson46234
Monroe46114
Knox4593
Union43224
Stephenson3816
Bureau3789
Macoupin3524
Franklin3451
Vermilion3444
Iroquois30619
Cass29911
Perry2949
Woodford2813
Jersey2786
Marion2780
Logan2651
Warren2581
Montgomery2518
Christian2445
Lee2431
Douglas2235
McDonough21515
Shelby2103
Livingston1994
Jo Daviess1772
Fayette1723
Saline1643
Moultrie1622
Bond1543
Cumberland1403
Hancock1402
Lawrence1360
Carroll1354
Jasper1327
Pulaski1251
White1250
Johnson1170
Clark1162
Greene1151
Washington1151
Wayne1122
Wabash1081
Mercer1035
Fulton890
Mason871
Clay840
Edgar840
Crawford800
Piatt800
Pike730
Ford712
Menard700
Massac651
Richland653
Gallatin632
Marshall530
Scott460
Hamilton450
Henderson450
Alexander440
De Witt441
Edwards420
Calhoun260
Stark240
Schuyler230
Brown200
Putnam200
Hardin190
Pope191
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 94891

Reported Deaths: 3312
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18567747
Lake9173297
Elkhart561198
St. Joseph518094
Allen5009178
Hamilton3957107
Vanderburgh260619
Hendricks2337113
Johnson2039121
Cass18729
Clark176951
Porter173341
Tippecanoe158913
Vigo133917
Madison132769
Delaware123057
LaPorte118931
Monroe118036
Howard108662
Floyd108357
Bartholomew107054
Kosciusko103517
Marshall89523
Dubois84817
Boone84746
Hancock81941
Noble81031
Warrick77731
Jackson7009
Grant67131
Henry62222
Shelby62228
LaGrange60011
Morgan59735
Dearborn57528
Wayne56010
Clinton5539
Daviess50024
Harrison48524
Lawrence46327
White44212
Putnam4358
Montgomery42621
Decatur40435
Greene36935
Knox3493
DeKalb3457
Fayette3319
Jasper3242
Miami3192
Gibson3184
Scott31710
Sullivan2918
Steuben2865
Franklin27625
Jennings27212
Carroll25713
Ripley2458
Orange24224
Clay2335
Washington2291
Posey2190
Whitley2136
Starke2127
Wells2122
Jefferson2113
Wabash2106
Fulton2072
Perry19614
Adams1902
Tipton18921
Randolph1747
Huntington1683
Spencer1593
Newton14610
Owen1461
Rush1344
Jay1300
Martin1200
Pike1021
Pulaski1001
Fountain962
Vermillion950
Brown902
Benton810
Parke792
Blackford742
Ohio737
Crawford640
Switzerland640
Union640
Warren381
Unassigned0219