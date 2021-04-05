Which Wabash Valley high school gym was voted as one of the best in Indiana?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local high school gym was voted as one of the best in Indiana.

The state's 'Visit Indiana' initiative named the winners on Monday after counting around 60,000 votes.

A panel of experts selected 68 gyms for the list. The top three vote-getters were:

The Spartan Bowl at Connersville High School The Newcastle Fieldhouse at New Castle High School The Jim Mann Green Dome at West Vigo High School

The Green Dome in West Terre Haute has been the only home to the Vikings since its inception in 1959. The gym was named after longtime athletic director Jim Mann in 2011.