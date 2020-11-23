Where those in need can find a Thanksgiving meal amid COVID-19 difficulties

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Typically around Thanksgiving local organizations give back to those in need—like giving the gift of a warm meal. Unfortunately, this year will be different. Due to COVID-19, many of those organizations cannot host these gatherings.

Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns says the need is tremendous not only in Vigo County but all across the Wabash Valley. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, resources among organizations trying to help are tighter than usual.

Kearns says what organizations are doing across Terre Haute are drive-through pick-up meals for those in need. This past Friday and Saturday Kearns says two local organizations distributed more than 2,000 food baskets ahead of Thanksgiving. He says that’s what you will see—not the traditional Thanksgiving Day distribution, but food baskets being handed out periodically throughout the holiday season.

Again, Kearns pointed to a lack of resources being the cause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of people that would reach out normally to deliver food baskets and put on events for Thanksgiving are not doing it right now because they could be COVID-19 positive, they could be quarantined, and also there’s a great risk with that,” Kearns explained, “Volunteers don’t want to infect the people that they are trying to help.”

Kearns says if you’re able, he strongly recommends reaching out to Manna from Seven or Catholic Charities this holiday season to see what they can do for you in your time of need.

One Terre Haute couple is going above and beyond to service this need on Thanksgiving this year.

Johnny Owens and Kandi Hayne are doing something they’ve never done before. The local couple saw the need in our area to help those who need a meal on Thanksgiving. They are cooking a Thanksgiving dinner for those who are homeless in Terre Haute.

“Nobody deserves to starve,” Owens commented, “Everybody deserves to eat. My grandmother always told me to be a giving person and feed someone if they’re hungry.”

The couple will be serving food from 5 PM to 7 PM on Thanksgiving Day at Gilbert Park. Hayne says they will serve all the Thanksgiving favorites. This includes turkey, ham, chicken and noodles, green bean casserole, mac and cheese, and stuffing. Not to mention the many desserts they will have as well.

Hayne and Owens spoke about what this means to them to help out those who need it most on this day of giving.

“I always wanted to feed someone. I always wanted to feed the homeless growing up. It’s not their fault that they are homeless so we just want to help out the best way we can,” Owens explained, “It feels amazing. I love it. I love to help people out.”

Owens and Hayne say they are looking forward to seeing people come out, enjoy themselves, and most importantly eat a warm meal for the holiday. The couple will also provide masks and gloves to everyone who needs them.