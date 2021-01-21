Where is the snow?

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - It has no doubt been a dry winter and the ground has been unusually green this winter. The weather station Storm Team's David Siple used to get the data came from Indiana State University's campus. Records for this station go back from 1954 to 2021.

Normally, a typical winter (December through February) will give us around 9.2 inches of snowfall, based on this weather station. This year has been hit and miss. Some areas throughout the Wabash Valley has seen upwards to 5 inches total. But here in Vigo County, only about 1.5 inches of snow have fallen.

In a normal winter up to today, we should have around 6 inches of snow.

Looking at some of the extremes here in Vigo County. The largest single-day snow event took place on December 31, 1973. Where we had 14 inches of snow in one day.

Now looking forward, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting us to have 40% above normal precipitation for the next 30 days.

Temperatures over the next month are looking warmer. With the Wabash Valley seeing 33% above normal temperatures.

So... What does that mean for the rest of our winter season? Well, we could be in for more rain and possibly more snow over the next month. But one thing is for sure, ole' man winter is still here and we have a lot of winter left.