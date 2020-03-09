Photo Gallery 9 Images
You might have noticed Patrece Dayton has been gone the past week.
She's on a trip to Hawaii with 31 of our viewers - and she sent us photos! They started in Honolulu, visited the Pearl Harbor memorial, and hiked Diamond Head.
Patrece will be back at the station next week.
Related Content
- Photos from Patrece's trip with WTHI viewers
- Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!
- Patrece Dayton celebrates 30-years with WTHI
- Free cleaning supplies? A viewer told News 10 about possible Duke Energy scam...we tracked down the answer
- Church plans mission trip to Dominican Republic
- Deadline Approaching for Candles Museum Auschwitz Trip
- Election night viewers' guide: How the midterms will unfold, hour by hour
- Storm Team 10 makes the trip to the National Weather Service
- NORAD set to track Santa's trip across the United States
- Indiana governor plans auto-focused trade trip to Italy
Scroll for more content...