Where are Vigo County's election results? Here's what we've learned

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on where things stand to get all of your votes counted in Vigo County.

It has been a frustration throughout the county. At 6:00, it has been a full 24 hours since polls closed and we still do not have election results for the local election.

On Wednesday afternoon, we got some answers from the Vigo County Election Board.

Kara Anderson is the Chair of the Vigo County Election Board. She told us it is an issue with the ballot paper. Anderson told us the paper is too narrow.

She says you can barely notice it - but the scanners the ballots go through can. She said it's an issue they did not see coming.

So now, they are scanning ballots and some of them will scan and count. Others the scanner will spit out and not count.

When that happens, a Democrat and a Republican have to sit down and recreate those ballots. That way they can reprint a new ballot with correct dimensions.

Right now they are still in the process of scanning and tabulating the early votes. It's something they've been working on since late last night...and then started back up again at 8:00 Wednesday morning.

Anderson told us right now their number one priority is accuracy.

"It's just one of those things, and we're just trying to be very meticulous in that every single vote has been tabulated," Anderson said.

We've been told, as of right now, the next update we will get will happen at 10:00 Wednesday night.

Anderson told us she hopes they will have all of the results for Vigo County by the end of the day.