Where Local Hospitals stand with PPE supply and how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Personal protective equipment, or PPE, is in high demand across the country.

Local hospitals are no exception.

Early Friday morning, News 10 received information regarding PPE at Union Hospital. This information was confirmed by Hospital officials. Here’s where they stand with their supply of PPE.

As it stands, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton have a 19 day supply of ear loop masks. Union Medical Group has similar limitations.

Beginning Friday, they will provide one ear loop mask for all direct care providers per day. Union has guidelines such as, if a mask becomes soiled or torn, you must see a manager right away for a new one. Upon removing the mask, they must fold it in such a way that the inside is folded onto itself so it is protected from contamination.

Employees who are in regular contact with patients will also be offered homemade masks that will be laundered each day by the facility.

Union Hospital made a statement about their situation regarding PPE. It reads in full:

”Union Health is now universally masking employees in an effort to further reduce transmission of COVID-19. The practice at Union Health is consistent with CDC recommendations on extended use of facemasks. Union would like to thank all members of the community that have supported our teams and donated time, talent and treasure to assist in our response efforts. It is our pleasure to care for the community during this time of need and all support, including donation of homemade masks, is appreciated.”

PPE or mask shortage is not specific to only Vigo County. This is happening across the country

Media coordinator and health educator Roni Elder at the Vigo County Health department today told News 10 how you can help.

Elder says they have heard national discussions that guidance may be given for everyone to wear masks in public. That could be masks, handkerchiefs, or scarves.

The health department wanted to get out ahead of the game and help people out since masks are so hard to find right now.

They will be putting a tote outside on the north side of the Vigo County Government Center.

This will be from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM Monday through Friday. This is so people can drop off homemade masks to be distributed to people who need them.

Elder says this is a great way to help your community during this trying time.

“We have a lot of people who can’t work right now and a lot of people who are sewers. They’re already starting to do these things. We’ve seen all over Facebook people are already making masks,” Elder explainer, “So we just want to be a central location for people to drop masks off and then we can help get them out to the people and organizations that need and want them.”

Elder says if you could, put the masks in a ziplock bag before dropping them off.