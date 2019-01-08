'When you're vulnerable and get taken advantage of it's difficult...' Widower gets $20,000 worth of late husbands things stolen

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- During the holiday season scams and thieves come out in full force. Police say a woman in Clay County fell victim to that.

"There were several items. It was a value of over $20,000," Josh Clarke, Chief Deputy of Clay County Sheriff said.

The woman had just lost her husband and was being taken care of by a health care provider.

Except, that provider was allowing a group of men into the women's home while they were gone to steal thousands of dollars worth of property.

Clarke said the woman didn't even know she was being taken advantage of.

"Her husband had recently passed away and she was unaware of the belongings that were in the garage that actually were more of her husbands," Clarke said. "More tools and outdoor style of equipment."

The Sheriff's office got an anonymous tip December, 28th and by the next day, the thieves were behind bars.

Clarke said the family had taken pictures of the stolen items before the husband had passed away to help make his will.

He said those pictures were a huge help.

"It was with those photographs that we were able to identify a lot of the property," he said. "Even see what was missing within the garage."

He said sadly, he thinks scams like this happen far too often.

"If you're in that state, or if you're in a mental state where you're unaware of your surroundings it's easy to be taken advantage of," he said. "Unfortunately I do think this happens on a larger scale that law enforcement is not even aware of."

Clarke warned that if you or a family member need in-home health care to make sure you do your research so something like this doesn't happen to you.

He said to do background checks and look into the company to make sure they're reputable and the employees are qualified.