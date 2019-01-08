Clear

'When you're vulnerable and get taken advantage of it's difficult...' Widower gets $20,000 worth of late husbands things stolen

One woman in Clay County was the victim of a big scam! Luckily for her, those scammers are now behind bars.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 11:10 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- During the holiday season scams and thieves come out in full force. Police say a woman in Clay County fell victim to that.

"There were several items. It was a value of over $20,000," Josh Clarke, Chief Deputy of Clay County Sheriff said.

The woman had just lost her husband and was being taken care of by a health care provider.

Except, that provider was allowing a group of men into the women's home while they were gone to steal thousands of dollars worth of property.

Clarke said the woman didn't even know she was being taken advantage of. 

"Her husband had recently passed away and she was unaware of the belongings that were in the garage that actually were more of her husbands," Clarke said. "More tools and outdoor style of equipment." 

The Sheriff's office got an anonymous tip December, 28th and by the next day, the thieves were behind bars.

Clarke said the family had taken pictures of the stolen items before the husband had passed away to help make his will.

He said those pictures were a huge help.

"It was with those photographs that we were able to identify a lot of the property," he said. "Even see what was missing within the garage." 

He said sadly, he thinks scams like this happen far too often.

"If you're in that state, or if you're in a mental state where you're unaware of your surroundings it's easy to be taken advantage of," he said. "Unfortunately I do think this happens on a larger scale that law enforcement is not even aware of."

Clarke warned that if you or a family member need in-home health care to make sure you do your research so something like this doesn't happen to you.

He said to do background checks and look into the company to make sure they're reputable and the employees are qualified.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Vigo

Image

Jenny Lundy

Image

ISU falls to Missouri State

Image

'When you're vulnerable and get taken advantage of it's difficult...' Widower gets $20,000 worth of

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Wind, wind, and more wind

Image

Hey Kevin 1-8

Image

Catching up after holiday bills

Image

Teen vaping ordinance in Oblong

Image

Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community