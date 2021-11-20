"When you see the joy on people's faces, it makes it all worthwhile" - Helping the local community prep for Thanksgiving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - These local organizations are bringing warm smiles and a hearty meal for all of those in need this holiday season!

On Saturday, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank along with B&S Plumbing and Heating, and the Terre Haute Rotary Club hosted its annual ham distribution. But instead of ham, they changed things up this year.

They handed out at least 400 turkey breasts to families in the area.

Volunteers also filled boxes with stuffing, potatoes, canned vegetables, fruit, desserts, and much more.

This is all to help local Wabash Valley families in need and to make sure everyone can have a healthy and comfortable thanksgiving dinner.

"When you see the joy on these people's faces just to get a couple of boxes of stuffing and turkey, it makes it all worthwhile," Sally Stewart from B&S Plumbing and Heating said.