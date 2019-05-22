Clear

'When you pick up the phone, we're there no matter what,' First responders share their dedication for the job during national EMS week

In times of emergencies.. our lives depend on quick care by people like paramedics and firefighters. They risk their lives to help others day in and day out. In honor of their dedication, Union hospital hosted a cookout to show appreciation for the hard work.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- In times of emergencies.. our lives depend on quick care by people like paramedics and firefighters.

These individuals risk their lives to help others day in and day out.

This week is national EMS week and in honor of the week, News 10 spoke with a few first responders who shared with us why they do, what they do.

Ashlee Linn is a firefighter for the city and she tells us it's a demanding job--that you don't get into unless you love it.

"We just do what we need to do to get by. We never look for anything from the community or the extra support and we don't look for the limelight. We just like to stay in the background and help people in their time of need," said Linn.

Groups around the Wabash Valley want to make sure Linn and others feel appreciated even if they don't expect a thank you.

Union hospital hosted a cookout Wednesday morning for emergency workers to show their gratitude. 

EMS preparedness coordinator, Barry Nicoson, tells us it's something these people deserve.

"They get it every year because they deserve it every year. They deserve it every day, it's a tough job, to be honest with you it really is a difficult job," said Nicoson.

Mayor Duke Bennett even made a proclamation to help recognize these individuals.

"They're pretty humble people, they just want to go out and do their job. They just want to go out every day and make us a better community, so we're all thankful for that," said Bennett.

At the end of the day, for these crews, it's all about helping others.

"When we come to work in the mornings we expect to run all day and help as many people as we can and just be there. We want to be the people that when you pick up the phone, we're there no matter what we're always there," said Linn.

If you happen to see a first responder feel free to say thank you for their service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Warm & Muggy. More Rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather expected to hold out for Tony Hulman Classic

Image

Sullivan County kids receive an up-close look at animals

Image

First phase of Clay County bridge project almost complete

Image

West Terre Haute man creates shadow box to hold fallen THPD officer's awards

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Fighting alcohol addiction

Image

Local leader wins award

Image

Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies raise over $26,000 for P.I.N.K of Terre Haute

Image

EMS Appreciation Week

Image

'We deal with a lot of darkness,' Vigo County CASA in need of volunteers for the sake of the childre

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts