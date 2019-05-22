'When you pick up the phone, we're there no matter what,' First responders share their dedication for the job during national EMS week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- In times of emergencies.. our lives depend on quick care by people like paramedics and firefighters.

These individuals risk their lives to help others day in and day out.

This week is national EMS week and in honor of the week, News 10 spoke with a few first responders who shared with us why they do, what they do.

Ashlee Linn is a firefighter for the city and she tells us it's a demanding job--that you don't get into unless you love it.

"We just do what we need to do to get by. We never look for anything from the community or the extra support and we don't look for the limelight. We just like to stay in the background and help people in their time of need," said Linn.

Groups around the Wabash Valley want to make sure Linn and others feel appreciated even if they don't expect a thank you.

Union hospital hosted a cookout Wednesday morning for emergency workers to show their gratitude.

EMS preparedness coordinator, Barry Nicoson, tells us it's something these people deserve.

"They get it every year because they deserve it every year. They deserve it every day, it's a tough job, to be honest with you it really is a difficult job," said Nicoson.

Mayor Duke Bennett even made a proclamation to help recognize these individuals.

"They're pretty humble people, they just want to go out and do their job. They just want to go out every day and make us a better community, so we're all thankful for that," said Bennett.

At the end of the day, for these crews, it's all about helping others.

"When we come to work in the mornings we expect to run all day and help as many people as we can and just be there. We want to be the people that when you pick up the phone, we're there no matter what we're always there," said Linn.

If you happen to see a first responder feel free to say thank you for their service.