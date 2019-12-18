Clear

When will crews break ground on Terre Haute's new convention center?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board met on Wednesday morning. During that meeting, we learned several updates regarding the construction of a new convention center.

It will be built in downtown Terre Haute.

The bonds for this project have closed. Board President Jon Marvel told News 10 they money's in the bank.

So why hasn't construction started? Last month, the board reached an agreement with the Hulman family to buy the parking lot at 9th and Cherry Streets.

That's the final piece of property needed for construction to begin. The board's attorney told us contracts for the purchase have been executed. The sale should close sometime in January.

Garmong Construction is the contractor for the project and they told the board they are ready to start construction. All they need is word from the board to begin.

Construction will start with utility installation and relocation. In spring, you'll see more of what you would call traditional construction.

The board took some action towards hiring an operator for the convention center. Nations Group is the consultant for that side of the project.

They told the board at least six potential operators have voiced interest in operating the convention center.

The consultant also said this project is well-known among potential operators and there's plenty of interest.

The operator would run the facility, book conventions, as well as market and promote the facility.

