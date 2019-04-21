When is the last normal frost date in this area?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Colder air has been moving through the Wabash Valley and it might make some gardeners worried.

Many gardeners would like to start planting but how much longer do we have the risk of damaging frost? Joe Leach wrote in to ask Storm Team 10, just like you can and asked when the last frost date for our area usually happens.

Typically in the Terre Haute area, the normal last date for a frost is April 18th. However, the latest date the area experienced frost with records back to 1955 is May 27th. Across the river, in Illinois, the last frost usually happens by April 20th. Keep in mind frosts can happen late in the season but garden expert Tom Cummins says he thinks we should be okay through this season.

"But the trend right now from what I'm looking at temperature wise I don't have any concerns in that respects," Tom Cummins says.

Over the next couple of nights, temperatures will fall into the 30's but Cummins says all but sensitive plants should be fine.

"Still if you have some tender annuals out there like caladiums, sweet basil that tend to get a little bedraggled from a cold night just put a cloth over them and they should come through the evening just fine," Cummins says.

To know if your area is under a risk for frost keep an eye on the overnight low temperatures as we move through the next couple of weeks.