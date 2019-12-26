Clear

'When she told me I started crying,' Local woman goes to Aldi for one item, and leaves with something unexpected

One local family took a trip to the grocery store and left with something they never expected.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 6:34 PM
Updated: Dec 26, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local family took a trip to the grocery store and left with something they never expected.

Barbara Jackson was shopping at Aldi's for the essentials, but as she started checking out she realized she couldn't afford a jacket for her grandson.

Irene Yarbrough, Barb's friend explains what happened next.

"Barb said well put it on towards the end and I'll see if I have enough money," Yarbrough said. "But she didn't and the cashier reached over and took the jacket anyway and Barb was like what are they doing?"

Out of nowhere, her inability to buy was no longer an issue.

"She told her someone had gifted a $10 dollar gift card. She cried and everything because of it, it's just an amazing thing to do," Yarbrough explained.

Others took to Facebook to share that they had the same experience. On Christmas, another gift card was paid for and given out.

"It's amazing to see the whole thing come together. When she told me I started crying," Yarbrough said. 

Both Jackson and Yarbrough hope that people will continue to pay the kindness forward... no matter how big or small.

"It really does make a difference. Aldi's is a great thing but there are other things to do. Anything even a little helps, even just a little thing helps."

