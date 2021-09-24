What's up with the helicopters flying over Terre Haute? Here's what we've been able to find out

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many of you have called or emailed our newsroom asking about what appeared to be military helicopters flying over Terre Haute.

News 10 has been working to gather information - and while we haven't been able to learn much, we have a little we can pass along.

We first started hearing (and seeing) reports of the helicopters that appeared to be Black Hawks circling over the city.

We started by reaching out to the Terre Haute Regional Airport. They told us they weren't aware of any flights like that.

After that, News 10 tried the 181st Air Intelligence Wing with the Air National Guard, based out of Terre Haute. Officials there said they didn't have any information.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse also didn't have anything to share.

On Friday, we contacted the Indiana National Guard.

Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry, with the Indiana National Guard, sent News 10 a response saying:

"Army National Guard aviation assets were conducting operation in support of law enforcement agencies. The altitude, flight patterns and loiter time were in accordance with the operations they were supporting."

Indiana State Police told News 10 it was part of their marijuana eradication team.