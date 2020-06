PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The cancellation of most of the Italy Festival may have some of you wondering about the status of the Covered Bridge Festival in Parke County.

As of right now, the festival will still happen as scheduled. It is still set to start on October 9.

Festival and county leaders will be in contact with state tourism officials to discuss the event.

Because this is a county-wide, organizers say it poses unique challenges depending on what restrictions are in place by the state.