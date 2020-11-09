The 2020 election is over, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions - what comes next?

VIGO COUNT, Ind. (WTHI) - Many on both sides of the political aisle are still reacting tonight. That's after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 20-20 presidential election.

But that's just the beginning of what could be a long battle ahead in the courts over what President Trump is calling voter fraud.

In today's election alert, News 10 talked with a political expert about what's next in this process.

We talked with Terrance Casey. He's a political science professor at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

He broke down what happens next specifically with allegations of voter fraud from the President.

"it doesn't look like the trumps campaign resistance to the outcome is going to put a hold on the transition. he's got a lot of advocates going around the country claiming voter fraud but what they've not been able to do so far is convince a judge anywhere that there is in fact substantial voter fraud that warrants the case going forward," said Casey.

He told us nothing should hold up President-Elect, Joe Biden moving forward in this process. He also said there was a big voter turn-out this election compared to others.

"Number one after all it was a very close election and close elections tend to increase turn out, if you're pretty sure one side is going to win.. it discourages you from getting out to vote in the first place and obviously you had people on both sides that were very passionate about who they wanted to be president," said Casey.

Casey says if you didn't like this year's end result, there's always next time.

"ultimately the great thing about America's democracy is if you don't like the outcome you wait 4 years and you get a chance to change," said Casey.

In the Senate election, we still don't know who has control. Right now, Republicans have 49 and Democrats have 48.

The final outcome may not come until a run-off in Georgia. And that's not expected to take place until January.