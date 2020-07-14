What's next? The status of Wesley Purkey's execution scheduled for Wednesday in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The government has a second execution scheduled for Wednesday and a third for Friday. One more is scheduled for August.

Just like Daniel Lee's execution, there are court proceedings pending.

Wesley Ira Purkey is the prisoner the government plans to execute on Wednesday.

LINK | FIRST FEDERAL EXECUTION IN 17 YEARS TAKES PLACE IN TERRE HAUTE

A judge has already issued a temporary stay. That means, as of now, his execution can not proceed.

There could be more motions filed to change this.

The Department of Justice says in 1998 Purkey raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl. After that, he dismembered, burned, and dumped her body into a pond.

Purkey's legal team argues he cannot be executed because he can no longer understand why he is being put to death. A judge issued a stay, which delays his death.

We will continue to follow the developments and bring you more as soon as it becomes available.