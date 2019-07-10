What's going on with that hole at 9th and Poplar in Terre Haute?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute crews are in the process of fixing a major hole.
It's near 9th and Poplar Streets in Terre Haute.
News 10 reached out to the Terre Haute Street Department.
Officials told us crews were working on traffic signals at this location.
They are waiting for electricians to finish the job before the hole is filled.
