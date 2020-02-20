What you need to know about College Goal Sunday this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are pursuing higher education but are dreading the financial aid process, this story is for you.

College Goal Sunday connects students and their families with experts to make the process a breeze. It's happening this weekend at Ivy Tech Community College from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Ivy Tech is one of dozens across the Hoosier state hosting College Goal Sunday. You do not have to take classes there to benefit from the free service. Representatives from all the area schools will be there to help students and parents wade through the financial aid process.

Director of Financial Aid Julie Wonderlin says, "It's not that difficult but it makes it so much easier when you have a professional that's in the room and there for questions whenever you need them."

If you plan to start classes in the fall and want to take advantage of all the scholarships and grants Indiana has to offer you'll need to file your Free Application for Federal Student Aid by April 15th.

Ivy Tech student Sophia Stevens says, "Financial aid has helped me. I probably wouldn't have been able to take classes had I not received any."

Stevens has been taking classes at Ivy Tech for a year. She says having a second set of eyes on the application really helps.

"Even if you don't think you'll get approved for any, go ahead and apply because it doesn't hurt. And then, also, to do it early because you get a higher chance of getting more money that way."

Here is what you'll need to do to apply. Create a username and password on the FAFSA website.

Wonderlin says, "If you have that before you come you really won't be here long at all."

But, if you don't that's okay, too. Experts will walk you through it. Then, you'll continue the process online and you'll be able to link to your tax and income information through the IRS. It's also a good idea to bring your 2018 tax and income paperwork with you, just in case. The whole process takes 45 minutes to an hour.

Wonderlin says, "A lot of smiles on the way out once they've got everything completed and done."

The help is not just for students planning for classes in the fall. Ivy Tech Community College also offers 8-week courses and another semester starts March 16th.

Stevens says she enjoys the pace of an 8-week class over the traditional 16-week course.

"This way I can complete a class sooner and move onto the next thing."

You can get help applying for financial aid at College Goal Sunday even if you want to start classes this spring or summer. The only difference is you'll need your tax and income information from 2017 instead of 2018.

Vincennes University will also be hosting a College Goal Sunday event. This opportunity will take place from 2 until 4 at Updike Hall.