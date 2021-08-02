What you can do to manage back to school anxiety?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tight deadlines, heavy workloads, and high expectations-these are all things college students face on a daily basis.

Those stressors can impact the mental health and well-being of a student, even before they arrive on campus.

Now, in a world of uncertainty, and the second round of mask mandates, Indiana State University sophomore Shirley Pruitt fears this year may be a repeat of the last.

"So it's like, well now what's going to happen...is this another year when we're stuck in our dorms isolated...where we don't want to be here...we just want to go home because we're lonely," Pruitt stressed.

Pruitt knows that in order to endure stressful times like this, self-care has to be her number one priority.

She found a safe haven with ISU counselor Dr. Kathy Ginter.

Pruitt suggests finding hobbies, going outside, and focusing on your breathing to help bring yourself back to practicing self-awareness.

"I know me and Dr. Ginter just worked on acknowledging what's there...take your shoes off...stand in the grass...feel the air."

Dr. Kathy Ginter wants students to know that there are many mental health resources on campus.

The counselor's office is located on the second floor in Gillum Hall.

Students are welcome to pop in and say hi or set up an appointment.

Ginter also suggests doing daily mental health check-ins to gauge your headspace and to practice deep breathing to calm your nerves.

It's important to make your mental health a priority.