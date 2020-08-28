What you can do to be mentally strong if you contract COVID-19.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Covid-19 cases are rising here in Vigo county. If someone you know tests positive for Covid-19 there are steps you can take to make sure your mental health is okay.

In Time Creative Counseling Services says to make sure you check in with the person affected. This will help you feel more at ease while helping them during their time of isolation.

Another option you can do for yourself is to not look up symptoms on the internet. Instead, speak to a doctor about questions you may have.

CEO of In time Counseling Services Theresa White says, ”Looking up symptoms and different things like that without the medical knowledge behind that, or that valid resource can you really, really nervous.”

Another way you can help your loved ones during this period of time is by bringing them groceries or food. This will help you feel like you are still able to care for someone, even if you can’t physically see them.

White says to make sure when you are calling to check on loved ones that you need to make sure they want to receive your call.

Now, if you or someone you know is infected with Covid-19 that means you have to stay in isolation for 14 days. In order to get through that period of fear in isolation In Time Creative Counseling Services gives you more advice on how to do so.

For many people who are dealing with stress, we tend to focus on the fear surrounding us. We tend to ignore the things our body needs because we are mentally dealing with a lot.

White says to check in with yourself and HALT. Halt stands for hungry, angry, lonely, or tired. You need to ask yourself if you’re hungry, angry, lonely, or tired. Then, you need to respond to whichever emotion you are feeling.

Being aware of how you are feeling and checking in with yourself can make your period of isolation not feel so lonely. White says, “Space is also a great time to, again, connect with yourself, and relearn those things. So it’s really important to make sure that we take that time.”

To help pass the time in isolation White also suggests playing games, watching tv, or talking to people over the phone.

