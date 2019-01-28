Clear
'We want to make sure our children are kept safe...' Vigo County Schools preparing for extreme colds

Vigo County School Corporation is preparing for below zero temperatures in the next few days. Their main concern is keeping your kids safe.

Jan. 28, 2019
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Wabash Valley weather can get crazy at times.

Just like preparing for heavy snow or ice storms.

Vigo County School Administrators have to be ready for freezing temperatures as well. 

"Since early last week, not just Vigo County, but the entire midwest has heard that the polar vortex will be coming to our communities," Superintendent Rob Haworth said. 

Haworth said the school has very different ways to determine if there's no school when it comes to snow and ice versus these below zero temperatures. 

"For weather conditions such as sleet or snow we have bus drivers out as early as 4 a.m. with their actual bus, driving actual routes," he said. "As bitterly cold temperatures are on their way to our community what we examine are the wind chill, the actual air temperature and the amount of time a student would be walking to school." 

Which at Vigo County School's is a big deal.

"In our community and like some of our rural neighbors we have 3,000 walkers." 

If temperatures are low on your walk to school tomorrow, make sure to take extra steps to keep you and your kids warm. 

