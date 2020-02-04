Clear

What was your favorite 2020 Super Bowl commercial? Watch all the ads that ran

Let News 10 know what your favorite Super Bowl ad was this year in the comments section below!

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 12:01 PM

Amazon - Ft. Ellen Degeneres & Portia De Rossi

Audi - Ft. Maisie Williams

Avocados From Mexico - Ft. Molly Ringwald

Budweiser 

Bud Light - Ft. Post Malone

#PostyBar - Ft. Post Malone

Cheetos - Ft. MC Hammer

Dashlane 

Doritos - Ft. Sam Elliott

Doritos - Ft. Lil Nas X

Genesis - Ft. Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Google

Heinz

Hyundai - Ft. Rachel Dratch & David Ortiz

Jeep - Ft. Bill Murray

Kia 

Little Caesar's - Ft. Rainn Wilson

Michelob Ultra - Ft. Jimmy Fallon & John Cena

Michelob Ultra - 6 For 6-Pack

Microsoft - Ft. Katie Sowers

MTN Dew - Ft. Bryan Cranston & Tracee Ellis Ross

Olay - Ft Taraji P. Henson, Lilly Singh, Katie Couric, and Busy Philipps

Pepsi Zero Sugar - Ft. Missy Elliot

Pop-Tarts - Ft. Jonathan Van Ness

Planters 

Porsche

Pringles - Rick and Morty

Reese's Take Five

SodaStream 

SquareSpace - Ft. Winona Ryder

TurboTax

Walmart

WeatherTech

Rocket Mortgage - Ft. Jason Momoa

