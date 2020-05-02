VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We've received a lot of calls, emails, and messages about a loud boom in the Terre Haute area Saturday morning.
This was a scheduled implosion by Duke Energy on Bolton Road in Terre Haute. It happened around 9:00.
Coming up tonight at 6:00, News 10 will have much more on this story.
Related Content
- What was that boom? Duke Energy conducts scheduled Vigo County implosion
- Duke Energy grants benefit two Vigo County organizations
- Scammers target Duke Energy customers
- Duke Energy hosts JAG Challenge
- Duke Energy implodes generating station chimney
- State regulators approve Duke Energy rate reduction
- Duke Energy set to undergo substation improvements
- Duke Energy customers next target for scammers
- Duke Energy customers set record for energy usage
- Duke Energy: Scheduled power outage for certain customers in North Terre Haute area
Scroll for more content...