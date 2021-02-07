How to know if it's safe to walk on a frozen pond

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI-TV) - Frozen ponds and lakes can offer some recreation during the winter months. But it can also be very dangerous.

Temperatures have been below freezing for a couple of days now in the Wabash Valley, but that doesn’t mean you can hop on the ice.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says, "You should always assume you are on “thin ice”." If you don’t know the thickness, simply do not go on it.

To test the thickness, you can use a drill right on the edge of the ice. If the ice measures less than 4 inches, it’s not safe to walk on.

Below is a graphic of different ice thicknesses and objects that can be on the ice safely.

Never just assume the thickness of ice on a lake or a pond. It can take weeks of consistent below-freezing temperatures for the pond to be safe to walk on.

You should always test the thickness in multiple areas first before taking that first step. Then test more as you get closer to the center of the pond. If you hear any cracks, get off the ice immediately.