What to have in your car emergency kit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the cold more or less here to stay, being outside unprepared can become dangerous.

That's why you should have an emergency kit in your car at all times. Here are a few of the essentials.

One of the most common is a snow brush or ice scraper.

This is an obvious one, it helps you clear snow and ice off your car and cars windshield.

Next goes along with the first, a can of de-icer spray.

This can be more helpful when it comes to ice because it melts the ice without risking damaging your windshield or paint.

It's always important to have a blanket.

You'll want to have a bigger, thicker blanket that provides more warmth than just a simple throw blanket.

Next, when it comes to your health, you'll want to have a small first aid kit.

This can do wonders, and it's something that's good to have in your car year round.

One of the most important things you can have is jumper cables.

More often than not, if your battery dies, you could just need a simple jump.

A flashlight is always important to have too.

While most people have them on their phones, it's a good idea to have a backup.

In the event that you get stuck in snow or ice, having some kitty litter or ice melt can help you get unstuck.

Finally, one of the smaller things you should have year-round is a tire gauge.

Properly inflated tires give better traction, especially in slippery conditions.

