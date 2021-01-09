What to do with old electronics

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are coming off of the holidays, which tends to be a time people get rid of old stuff because they got newer versions as gifts, but, it's important you properly dispose of those old electronics!

Vigo county solid waste management offered this after the holiday E-Waste Day.

All folks had to do was drive up and a team of volunteers took their old electronic devices.

Everything was free to dispose of, except T-V's.

The executive director says events like this are important to help the environment.

"Each household has an average of over 25 electronic devices. The United States spends over 4 hundred billion dollars a year on electronic devices. There is a place for people to dispose of electronics, this allows them to do it at our facility," said Karrum Nasser.

If you missed this event, E-Waste days will be offered every other month.

There is weekly recycling available.

This is only for Vigo county residents.