What to do during a power outage

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Power outages can be very disruptive any time of the year. Having a plan and remaining calm are the first steps if you ever experience an outage.

Storms are very frequent here in the Wabash Valley. Damaging wind and frequent lightning can send you and your family into the dark ages. I’ve discussed ways to stay prepared during events like this. Having a preparedness kit with extra medicines, water, perishable foods, and flashlights, and making sure your phone is fully charged can be very handy during a power outage

So what should or shouldn’t you when the power goes out?

Generators are a great resource as they can keep your most important appliances on. Generators should never run inside any part of your home. There were more than 500 deaths in 10 years that resulted from carbon monoxide poisoning from their generator, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Be sure to run the generator at least 20 feet from any windows, doors, or vents.

Sometimes we are away from our house for a few days. So if you have a freezer and the power goes out without you knowing, here is a good way to know if the food may be bad inside. Place a half-filled bottle of water in you freezer, freeze the water on its side, and then placed the bottle upright.

If you come back out to your freezer and notice the ice in the bottle had melted, then that should tell you the food in your freezer had a lot of time to unfreeze and go bad.

Unplugging important electronics during an outage is important. Surges can frequently occur when the power does come back on and the quick rush of energy can damage sensitive electronics.

It is always an inconvenience when the power goes out. If and when it happens, just be patient and remember to stay out of the fridge and freezer to keep the cool air inside to maximize the life-span of your food.