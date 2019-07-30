Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

What to Expect From Hurricane Season

Hurricane season could be more active this year, but there are multiple factors as to why.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 4:57 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 4:57 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of the weather we are seeing in the Wabash Valley right now could have an effect on national weather later this year.

2019 is an El Nino year. What this means, is usually hurricane season is a little more calm.

In an El Nino year, there is warmer water in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

While most of our hurricanes come from the Atlantic, we need to have warm Atlantic waters for strong hurricane development.

With warmer waters in the Pacific, it is harder for the Atlantic to warm up.

However recent models are saying we could end our El Nino year a little earlier than usual.

That would mean more heat in the Atlantic ocean, which could mean more hurricanes.

Right here in the valley, we don't see hurricanes, but we still feel the effects.

A strong hurricane can dump large amounts of rain on the valley, if the path is just right.

So keep an eye to the sky, especially as we get closer to hurricane season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
A Pleasant Week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What to Expect From Hurricane Season

Image

Bicknell officer avoids trial through plea agreement

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Work Fore Fit: Work One West

Image

Work Fore Fit: Work One West

Image

Edgar Co. Relay for Life West Twin Lakes Paris Illinois

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny and pleasant. A few spotty showers possible. High: 84°

Image

Safety lockers: A new way for college students to store their firearms and prevent accidents

Image

Indiana marijuana surge coming from other states, police say

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois