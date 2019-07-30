What to Expect From Hurricane Season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of the weather we are seeing in the Wabash Valley right now could have an effect on national weather later this year.

2019 is an El Nino year. What this means, is usually hurricane season is a little more calm.

In an El Nino year, there is warmer water in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

While most of our hurricanes come from the Atlantic, we need to have warm Atlantic waters for strong hurricane development.

With warmer waters in the Pacific, it is harder for the Atlantic to warm up.

However recent models are saying we could end our El Nino year a little earlier than usual.

That would mean more heat in the Atlantic ocean, which could mean more hurricanes.

Right here in the valley, we don't see hurricanes, but we still feel the effects.

A strong hurricane can dump large amounts of rain on the valley, if the path is just right.

So keep an eye to the sky, especially as we get closer to hurricane season.