What do people have to say about federal executions?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- Capital punishment is often a very controversial topic. I spoke with a handful of people out in the community today to try and get their opinions on the topic.

While many people had a different opinion one thing the collective seemed to agree on is something we have all been battling for some time.

Covid-19 came and swept the nation by storm. With the virus still looming many people are concerned about the foot traffic that will be brought in due to these executions.

They are wondering how we will be affected if this will increase the spread of the disease with all the travelers, and what will happen to the people that are inside the building on those fateful days.

But this isn't just a local concern.

There are lawsuits pending against federal officials about this very topic. They involve spiritual counsel for the prisoners and even family members of victims in the crimes.

The prison plans to screen those entering for the executions. According to documents from the prison, people should social distance wherever possible. They should also be wearing masks.

