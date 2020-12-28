What the Second COVID-19 Relief Package entails and how it’s affected unemployment benefits

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - President Donald Trump signed a massive bipartisan bill and government funding package on Sunday night. It will provide economic help to millions of struggling Americans in the process, and it avoided a government shutdown.

Help will soon be on the way for Americans. President Trump signed the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill on Sunday night. Indiana State University Economics professor Dr. Bob Guell broke down what all this includes.

Dr. Guell described this package as almost the exact same thing for almost the exact same people that the CARES Act aided. Except this time, Americans can expect half of what they were given the first time around.

$600 stimulus checks should begin being distributed in the coming days to those who make less than $75,000. $1,200 will go to couples who make less than $150,000. Additionally, $600 will be added for each dependent child.

The package includes an extension of the CARES Act Unemployment Compensation. On top of your state’s usual benefit, unemployed Americans will get an additional $300 and this will last through March 14th.

Lastly, of the most notable benefits, the bill reopens the Payment Protection Program for small businesses to keep people employed allocating money specifically to the hospitality and airline industries. Dr. Guell says it was important to get this done.

“They did what they knew they could do and they knew they could agree on. It’s what political compromise is all about,” Guell commented.

While the legislation provides extended unemployment benefits, the President’s delay in signing the bill allowed critical programs to lapse this past weekend. This almost certainly guarantees a delay in benefits for millions of Americans who relied on that income.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program ran out on December 26th. With President Trump signing the bill a day later, this created a lapse in unemployment benefits for millions.

It also created a delay in when benefits will be received since the bill was not signed before the week began. So how long will you have to wait for your benefits? Experts say if your benefits have already run out, check your state’s workforce development website for further instruction. The states will most likely reinstate them automatically, but it may take a few weeks.

Democrats are promising there will be more aid to come once President-Elect Joe Biden takes office. As far as stimulus checks go, you should begin to see those coming mainly via direct deposit as soon as this week.

The House of Representatives is set to vote on increasing the stimulus check dollar amount from $600 to $2,000. There is still a lot to sort out in this COVID-19 relief package, but money should be coming to Americans at the very latest in January 2021.