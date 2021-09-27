What should Terre Haute do with American Rescue Act money? Here's you chance to chime in

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - What should the City of Terre Haute do with American Rescue Act money? That's a question city leaders want you to chime in on.

On Thursday, City Council members Todd Nation, Tammy Boland, Curtis DeBaun, and Martha Crossen will have a listening session.

They said they want to hear your thoughts on how the city could best use the money.

It's happening on Thursday at 5:30, in the Blumberg Shelter in Fairbanks Park.

If you plan to attend, officials ask that you wear masks and maintain social distancing.