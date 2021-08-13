What is the heat index? Storm Team 10 explains

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - You've probalby heard the old saying, "It's not the heat, it's the humidity."

Well, actually, it's both the heat and the humidity that makes it uncomfortable and gives us the heat index.

To get the heat index value, first you need the actual air temperture.

Then you need a measure of the humidity, which can be relative humidity or the dew point.

From there, throw those numbers into a big equation, and you'll get the heat index, or what it feels like to the human body.

The heat index is important because as the value gets higher, it becomes more difficult for the body to cool itself off through sweating.

If your body can't cool itself off, experts tell us it can lead to heat-related illnesses like heat cramps, exhausion, or a heat stroke.

The National Weather Service says heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of deaths each year.

As the index climbs, so does the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Heat advisories are usually issued once it reaches a dangerous level.

Also worth noting, many heat index values are factored in the shade.

The National Weather Service says you can add 15 degrees to that number if you're in the sun.