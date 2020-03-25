What is the Wabash Valley doing to stay busy while staying at home?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosiers have been encouraged to stay home over the past couple weeks to stop the spread of COvID-19. So what have people been doing to keep busy? News 10 caught up with a local resident today to see what is keeping you in the Wabash valley going during this idle time.

Many Hoosiers have been at home for over a week now practicing social distancing. Terre Haute Resident Sherri Foy talked about the plethora of things she’s Been doing to keep busy.

Foy says, like others, she’s been binge watching a fair amount of her favorite Netflix or Hulu shows. Her family has caught up on a ton of spring cleaning as well.

She says it’s been nice getting creative with things to do and spending quality time with her children. She even tried fun “minute to win it” challenges that got her family involved.

Foy says social media has been key and helped with finding ways to stay busy.

“The nice thing is I’m active on Facebook and seeing what other people are doing,” Foy said,

“I’m getting ideas off of others for things to do and help each other spend our time creatively.”

Businesses all over the country have shut down in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Because of this, many have been inclined to stay home. Wednesday, however, is the first official day of Governor Holcomb’s stay at home order for Hoosiers. Foy talked about what’s been keeping her family busy and what they plan to do long term following the Governor’s order.

She says there’s been a lot of snacking, a lot of reading, some online fitness classes, and even taking their new puppy on some walks.

Long term, Foy says her family is planning to paint the interior of their house and complete some previously put off indoor projects.

Overall, she told says this is a time to take advantage of not constantly being on the run, and spending quality time with the family.

“I’m a pretty structured person, and I’ve really allowed myself to be very unstructured during this time,” Foy concluded, “It’s good to just kind of take a breather and let myself relax and enjoy those peaceful moments that I normally don’t get to experience because of just always being on the go.”

Foy says it’s understandably difficult for everyone to adapt as everyday life has come to such a sudden hault. She plans to take this day-by-day and stay positive by keeping as busy as she can.