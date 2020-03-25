Clear

What is the Wabash Valley doing to stay busy while staying at home?

Hoosiers have been encouraged to stay home over the past couple weeks to stop the spread of COvID-19. So what have people been doing to keep busy?

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 6:15 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosiers have been encouraged to stay home over the past couple weeks to stop the spread of COvID-19. So what have people been doing to keep busy? News 10 caught up with a local resident today to see what is keeping you in the Wabash valley going during this idle time.

Many Hoosiers have been at home for over a week now practicing social distancing. Terre Haute Resident Sherri Foy talked about the plethora of things she’s Been doing to keep busy.

Foy says, like others, she’s been binge watching a fair amount of her favorite Netflix or Hulu shows. Her family has caught up on a ton of spring cleaning as well.

She says it’s been nice getting creative with things to do and spending quality time with her children. She even tried fun “minute to win it” challenges that got her family involved.

Foy says social media has been key and helped with finding ways to stay busy.

“The nice thing is I’m active on Facebook and seeing what other people are doing,” Foy said,
“I’m getting ideas off of others for things to do and help each other spend our time creatively.”

Businesses all over the country have shut down in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Because of this, many have been inclined to stay home. Wednesday, however, is the first official day of Governor Holcomb’s stay at home order for Hoosiers. Foy talked about what’s been keeping her family busy and what they plan to do long term following the Governor’s order.

She says there’s been a lot of snacking, a lot of reading, some online fitness classes, and even taking their new puppy on some walks.

Long term, Foy says her family is planning to paint the interior of their house and complete some previously put off indoor projects.

Overall, she told says this is a time to take advantage of not constantly being on the run, and spending quality time with the family.

“I’m a pretty structured person, and I’ve really allowed myself to be very unstructured during this time,” Foy concluded, “It’s good to just kind of take a breather and let myself relax and enjoy those peaceful moments that I normally don’t get to experience because of just always being on the go.”

Foy says it’s understandably difficult for everyone to adapt as everyday life has come to such a sudden hault. She plans to take this day-by-day and stay positive by keeping as busy as she can.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
A Few Clouds, Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brazil baby box

Image

Businesses donate food to Terre Haute senior living facility

Image

Vigo County School Corporation donates more than 600 N95 masks

Image

What is the Wabash Valley doing to stay busy while staying at home?

Image

Rosedale student pens letters to nursing home residents

Image

Wednesday Forecast

Image

South Vermillion School Corporation holds hot dog drive-thru for its students

Image

Kroger to install plexiglass partitions to protect its workers

Image

Special Olympic Summer Games in Terre Haute postponed

Image

Local faith leaders work to provide childcare for essential workers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears