BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The fate of an assistant police chief in Brazil and his job are unknown at this time.
News 10 is working to find out what's next for Dennis Archer as he is facing charges for drunk driving.
Indiana State Police arrested Archer just before 2:00 Saturday morning.
They say he had a blood alcohol content of .09 percent.
The legal limit is .08.
News 10 has been in contact with Mayor Bryan Wyndham.
He told us he would comment on Tuesday morning.
Related Content
- What is next for arrested Brazil assistant police chief? City leadership won't issue a statement until Tuesday
- Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI
- Vacant homes causing issues for the city of Brazil
- Brazil continues to rework animal control issues
- VCPL issues statement on steps used to keep you safe
- Governor Holcomb issues statement regarding death of officer Rob Pitts
- Brazil Chief releases cause of fatal Meridian Towers fire
- Brazil expands economic district
- Assistant Terre Haute Fire Chief announces run for State Representative
- Brazil animal service contract approved
Scroll for more content...