What is next for arrested Brazil assistant police chief? City leadership won't issue a statement until Tuesday

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The fate of an assistant police chief in Brazil and his job are unknown at this time.

News 10 is working to find out what's next for Dennis Archer as he is facing charges for drunk driving.

Indiana State Police arrested Archer just before 2:00 Saturday morning.

They say he had a blood alcohol content of .09 percent.

The legal limit is .08.

News 10 has been in contact with Mayor Bryan Wyndham.

He told us he would comment on Tuesday morning.