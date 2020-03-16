What is 'flattening the curve'?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Implementing social distancing can help save lives.

The goal is to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

It all comes down to a phrase that epidemiologists call “flattening the curve.”

Too many cases at one time can overwhelm the health care system.

This could lead to not enough resources being available for those who are sick.

Proactive measures like: social distancing, closing schools, restaurants, and canceling mass gatherings can all make a difference.

“People will still get sick and they’ll get infected, but at the rate that the healthcare system is going at, it will be able to keep up with that rate of people that are infected,” Joni Wise, administrator for the Vigo County Health Department, told News 10.