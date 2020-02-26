What is discrimination? It might be more complicated then you think

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- What is discrimination? That was the topic of discussion Wednesday night at Indiana State University's Charles E. Brown African American cultural center.

"I think it's important for everyone to know so they can follow the correct guidelines and say 'okay this isn't right'," Ila Frazier, a MAPS scholar for the African American Cultural Center said.

It wasn't just about discrimination of race or gender. Jordan Barton is an attorney with the Indiana Civil Rights Commission. He talked about Indiana law when it comes to all kinds of discrimination and what legal rights you have.

"Just to bring this information to the public so that they're aware of what their rights are," Barton said.

"I want to make sure that I'm not just versed on race and gender but all kinds of discrimination that a person may face in this world," Frazier said.

People who were there said it's important to be educated on these kinds of topics if we want to make the world a better place.

"The best way to remove these kinds of things from society is to learn about it, to understand it, to find what causes it, to identify it, and then to take proactive pro-social steps to eliminate it," Peter Ciancone, the Executive Director for WILL center said.

Students said this is important for everyone to learn especially before you leave college, enter the workforce, and work with people of all kinds of backgrounds and upbringings.

"It's good to know that people understand how to go about, legally, how to go about accommodations and how not to discriminate and how to spot discrimination," Nuri Rodriguez, Student assistant for the office of student affairs said.

"Everyone should know about this topic because you're going to deal with some form of discrimination in your life," Frazier said.

If you want to learn more about discrimination, how Indiana law works, how you can file a complaint, and more on the Indiana Civil Rights Commission, visit their website, here.