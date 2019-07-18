Clear

What is an 'Excessive Heat Warning?'

What exactly does Excessive Heat Warning mean?

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 6:07 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The entire Wabash Valley is under an excessive heat warning through the end of Sunday.

What exactly does Excessive Heat Warning mean? Well, when we have a warning like this heat index values can climb to 105 to 115 degrees for days at a time. The heat index is what it "feels like" outside. This isn't necessarily what the temperature is outside.

All of these days under the warning will experience high temperatures and high humidity. This can create a situation where, for sensitive groups like children and the elderly, heat illness become more common. Make sure you stay hydrated and safe if you have to be outside for a long period of time when an excessive heat warning is issued.

A Heat Advisory is less of a severe situation but can still be very dangerous. Heat advisories usually have heat index values 105 degrees or lower. Remember the Wabash Valley is under an Excessive Heat Warning until the end of Sunday.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

