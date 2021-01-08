What is a 'dirty' high pressure system and why does it give us clouds?

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - When you think of high pressure, you might think of blue skies, calm wind, and no clouds. With a high-pressure system, we have sinking air which helps keep the sky clear.

Recently though, we have been under high pressure but it has been cloudy and, in some areas, foggy. The high pressure has been over our area the last few days. And as you may have noticed, it has been very cloudy.

So what exactly is going on here?

We call this a “Dirty” high pressure. In the lower levels of the atmosphere, we have a temperature inversion. A temperature inversion means that temperatures actually warm up as you get higher in the atmosphere as opposed to getting cooler.

This inversion keeps a “lid” on the lower levels down to the surface. When we see this, that means air can become saturated and cause clouds and fog.

That saturated or “wet” air can even come from Lake Michigan. Lake Michigan’s water temperatures are above freezing. But the air temperature surrounding the lake is near or right at freezing. This causes the water in the lake to evaporate and then condensate, essentially making cloud cover. And that “lid” is keeping the cloud cover in place even here over the Wabash Valley.