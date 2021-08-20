What is a Chinese Yam, and why are Knox County residents warned to watch out for it?

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Experts warned people to keep an eye out for a new invasive plant in Knox County.

It's commonly known as the Chinese Yam.

The Knox County Cooperative Invasive Species Species Management Area posted about it on social media.

The group says this is an invasive vine that can grow quickly. The potato-looking part is a sign of a mature vine.

If you see this plant, you should contact the invasive species group. Their phone number is (812) 882-8210 Ext 3408. You'll find their website at this link.