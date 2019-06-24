What is Ribbon Lightning?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With all the severe weather the Wabash Valley has had recently, sometimes we get weather that can be a little strange.

The Storm Team got a question from Bill Dunn down in Vincennes.

He says during a thunderstorm, he saw lightning that looked much wider than a normal bolt.

There's a specific reason for this.

When we get a thunderstorm, we usually see cloud to ground lightning.

However, depending on the conditions around us, lightning can look different.

In this case, there was a lot of wind with this storm.

If there are multiple strikes, and high winds, the lightning can start to look like one big bolt.

This is what we call ribbon lightning.

The faster the wind speeds, and the more lightning strikes, the better chance we have to see ribbon lightning.

For more pictures of ribbon lightning, just follow this link: https://stormhighway.com/types.php