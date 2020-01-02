What does the year 2020 look like for the Terre Haute City Council?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- 2019 was a big year for the city and for the city council. Thursday, there were a few new faces on the council and they did some switching around of titles. Here's what they're looking forward to in the new year.

Tammy Boland and Cheryl Loudermilk had their first meeting as city council members Thursday night.

"I am looking forward to serving with the rest of the council learning from the rest of the council that's been on here for a while now," Loudermilk said,

They're both excited to help the city grow with the work they will do on council. Of course, there are some big things on their radar. But they want to show the same attention to the little things as well

"I think that the big things are out there and they're obvious to the community but there are a lot of little things that are equally as impactful to folks in our neighborhood and I think we have to pay the same kind of attention to the little things that we do the big things," Boland said.

George Azar took over the spot of the president of the council Thursday. He's looking forward to a very productive year as well.

"I think if the city and county officials and the administration can all work together that we'll make Terre Haute a city to be even more proud of," he said.

This is Azar's 6th term on the city council. Loudermilk works in the county auditors' offices and Boland works with Elanco formerly Eli Lilly. All 3 say this council brings many great things to the table and they're looking forward to the year ahead.