Clear

What does the year 2020 look like for the Terre Haute City Council?

The Terre Haute City Council had its first meeting of the 2020 year. Here's what they're looking forward to.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 10:29 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- 2019 was a big year for the city and for the city council. Thursday, there were a few new faces on the council and they did some switching around of titles. Here's what they're looking forward to in the new year.

Tammy Boland and Cheryl Loudermilk had their first meeting as city council members Thursday night.

"I am looking forward to serving with the rest of the council learning from the rest of the council that's been on here for a while now," Loudermilk said,

They're both excited to help the city grow with the work they will do on council. Of course, there are some big things on their radar. But they want to show the same attention to the little things as well

"I think that the big things are out there and they're obvious to the community but there are a lot of little things that are equally as impactful to folks in our neighborhood and I think we have to pay the same kind of attention to the little things that we do the big things," Boland said. 

George Azar took over the spot of the president of the council Thursday. He's looking forward to a very productive year as well.

"I think if the city and county officials and the administration can all work together that we'll make Terre Haute a city to be even more proud of," he said.

This is Azar's 6th term on the city council. Loudermilk works in the county auditors' offices and Boland works with Elanco formerly Eli Lilly. All 3 say this council brings many great things to the table and they're looking forward to the year ahead.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 48°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Paris GBB

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute's city council gears up for 2020

Image

Hale commits to ISU

Image

Hey Kevin with Jordan's dad

Image

UTV and golf carts in Olney

Image

Say hello to Terre Haute's first baby born this decade

Image

Vigo County Parks Department releases a rough draft of its master plan

Image

How does legal pot in Illinois impact Indiana?

Image

January Outlook

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans