What does 'National Donut Day' have to do with the Salvation Army and World War I?

Friday is National Donut Day, and people in the Wabash Valley are celebrating.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 1:24 PM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 2:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the holiday you 'donut' want to miss...see what we did there?

About National Donut Day

The Salvation Army established the first National Donut Day in 1938 in Chicago.

Donuts and “doing good” have always gone hand in hand. During World War I, Salvation Army “Donut Lassies” served donuts to soldiers. Today, we continue to celebrate their work by delivering the sweet treat to those in need – and to donut lovers across the country.

The Salvation Army served the sweet treat during World War I.

It was part of the infamous 'Donut Days' where female volunteers, at the time known as 'Donut Lassies,' gave them to servicemen on the front lines of the war.

We stopped by the Salvation Army in Terre Haute, where they gave away free Square Donuts to anyone who stopped by.

"There are people out there that are hungry. Maybe the donut doesn't necessarily have nutritious value, but definitely brings notice to people that are in need," Sue Liden, from the Salvation Army said.

