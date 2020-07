On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced Indiana would move to stage 4.5 of reopening the state on July 4.

Originally, Indiana was set for stage 5, or a full reopening on the 4th.

Stage 4.5 is planned through July 17. The governor says this is due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

So what's open...and where will restrictions stay in place? See the breakdown fro the state below.